Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

