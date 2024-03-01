DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Reaches $216.32 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $216.32 million and $10.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00504624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00222200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00134089 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,858,516,941 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

