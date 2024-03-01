Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE:DIN opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

