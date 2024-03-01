Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU opened at $54.83 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.13% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

