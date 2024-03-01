Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU opened at $54.83 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.13% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

