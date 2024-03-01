Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DCYHF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

