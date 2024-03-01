Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
DCYHF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Discovery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.