Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

