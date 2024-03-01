Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo

Docebo Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Docebo

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.