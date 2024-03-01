DocGo Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DocGo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of DCGO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.87. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 373,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

