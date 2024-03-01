Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.