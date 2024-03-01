Doris P. Meister Sells 1,675 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

MTB opened at $139.54 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

