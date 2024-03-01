DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DV. KeyCorp raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

