DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

NYSE DV opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

