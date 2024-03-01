DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

