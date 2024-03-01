DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82, reports. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.55 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

