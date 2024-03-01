Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,262.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 353,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

