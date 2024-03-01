Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTI opened at $3.01 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.