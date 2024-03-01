DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Acquires $56,870.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

