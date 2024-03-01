DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 59.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

