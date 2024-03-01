Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.11.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

