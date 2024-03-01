e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.64.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $208.41 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $209.97. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

