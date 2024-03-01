EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Boosted by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

