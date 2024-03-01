Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.62.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

Eaton stock opened at $289.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 42.89%.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.