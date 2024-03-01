Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $11.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Eaton stock opened at $289.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.76. Eaton has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $289.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

