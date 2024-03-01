eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

