Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $225.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

