Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.