Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 17,765 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,092,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,767,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $22,326.10.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

