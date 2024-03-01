Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$22.65 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

