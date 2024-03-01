Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given Reduce Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.05. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

