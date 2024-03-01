Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.04 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

