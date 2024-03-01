Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 202.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 204,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $51,945,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

