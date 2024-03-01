Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,115,000 after buying an additional 846,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

