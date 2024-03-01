Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

EHC stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.