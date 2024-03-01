Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.79 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Energi has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $18.79 million and $1.01 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,204,188 coins and its circulating supply is 74,184,508 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

