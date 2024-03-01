Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

WATT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.50. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Stories

