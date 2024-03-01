Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Announces Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

