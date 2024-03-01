Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Announces Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%.
Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About Engie Brasil Energia
