Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Holdings Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Enovis worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.81 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

