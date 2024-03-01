Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

