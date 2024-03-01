Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $113.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.73.

ETR opened at $101.57 on Monday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

