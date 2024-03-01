EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

