EQB (TSE:EQB) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$98.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.13.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$86.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

