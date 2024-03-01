Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $264.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $273.59 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

