Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $855.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $888.82 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $897.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $828.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.