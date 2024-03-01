Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

DNLI stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

