Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

