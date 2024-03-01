Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Gogo has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after acquiring an additional 765,720 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 917,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.