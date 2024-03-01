Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Holley Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Holley Stock Down 0.6 %

HLLY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.