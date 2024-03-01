Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $64.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.21 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

