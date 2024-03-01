Erika Lapish Buys 500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.