ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $114.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

ESAB Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 172.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

